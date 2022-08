Manish Sisodia accused number one in CBI FIR in liquor scam

FIR has been registered by CBI in liquor scam. Zee News has the exclusive copy of that FIR. Manish Sisodia is accused number one in the FIR as well as many allegations are in this copy.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 08:06 PM IST

