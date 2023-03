videoDetails

Manish Sisodia's CBI remand extended for two days, central government on target of AAP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 08:25 PM IST

The CBI remand of former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has been extended for the day in the liquor policy scam. Now the next hearing in this matter will be on March 10. After which AAP MP Sanjay Singh has attacked BJP.