Mann Ki Baat: After 100 crore vaccination, there is a lot of confidence in the country

In his Mann Ki Baat program, PM Narendra Modi has expressed his gratitude to the health workers who have given height to the campaign of vaccination. He said that today vaccination in the country has crossed 100 crores. On this occasion, PM Modi also announced to organize three competitions on the occasion of National Unity Day on 31 October. He said that to promote the use of drone technology, we have simplified the process of its licensing.