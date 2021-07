Many people succumb to cloudburst from Jammu & Kashmir to Uttarakhand, many people go missing

Amid cloudbursts in Uttarakhand and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, experts on Wednesday said the disaster is difficult to predict as it is mostly a local phenomenon and occurs in hilly areas. If a station receives 10 cm of rainfall in an hour, the event of rain can be called a cloudburst. Till now many people have lost their lives in this incident.