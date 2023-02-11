हिन्दी
Many resolutions passes in Jamiat Meeting
Updated:
Feb 11, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
Mahmood Madani said that Islam is the oldest religion and India belongs to Mahmood Madani as much as it belongs to Mohan Bhagwat. Islam did not come from outside.
