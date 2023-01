videoDetails

Maulana Arshad Madani Makes A Big Statement On Co-education,says, ' Co-education Is Leading To Apostasy'

| Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 08:29 AM IST

Maulana Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, has expressed opposition to co-education. Raising questions on the same, Maulana Madani made a big statement and said that 'co-education is taking towards apostasy'.