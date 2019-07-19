close

Mayawati slams saffron party after attachment of brother's property

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and said the Narendra Modi-led party should investigate how much wealth they and their family had before coming into politics and how much it is now. Slamming the Centre, the BSP supremo further said the BJP thinks they are very clean, however, they should investigate things within their party. Her claims come after the Income Tax Department had attached a 'Benami' property of her brother worth Rs 400 crore in Noida.

Jul 19, 2019, 10:14 AM IST

