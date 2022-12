MCD Result: Can Delhi have a BJP Mayor despite AAP Victory?

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 08:52 PM IST

AAP has emerged as the single largest party in the MCD election results. In the elections held on 250 wards of Delhi, AAP has won 134, BJP 104 and Congress 9 and others have won three wards. Even after AAP's victory, the situation regarding the Mayor's chair is not clear yet. A tweet by BJP leader Amit Malviya has increased the suspense.