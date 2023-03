videoDetails

Congress holds Meeting at Rahul Gandhi's house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 08:45 PM IST

A big meeting is going on at Rahul Gandhi's house, many big leaders of Congress are involved. A Surat court has held former Congress president Rahul Gandhi guilty of criminal defamation in connection with his objectionable remarks on the 'Modi surname'. Due to which the stir in the Congress has intensified.