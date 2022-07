Mehbooba Mufti accuses BJP of making Amarnath Yatra a political issue

Once again Mehbooba Mufti has targeted BJP. This time Mehbooba has given a statement regarding Amarnath Yatra. She said that BJP has made Amarnath Yatra a political issue.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 09:03 PM IST

