Mehbooba Mufti challenges PM Modi on 'Ghar Ghar Tiranga' movement

Mehbooba Mufti challenged PM Modi by targeting the “Ghar Ghar Tiranga” movement. She said, unfurl the tricolour on land illegally occupied by China.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

