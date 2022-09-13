NewsVideos

Mehbooba Mufti gave controversial statement after the court's decision on Gyanvapi

On the Gyanvapi case, the Varanasi District Court on Monday ruled in favor of the Hindu side and rejected the application of the Muslim side. PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has given a controversial statement on this. Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that the court's decision on Gyanvapi would provoke a riot.

Sep 13, 2022
