Mehbooba Mufti on Pulwama attack: Border skirmishes and surgical strikes are leading to nothing

I don't have enough words to condemn this attack. Border skirmishes and surgical strikes are leading to nothing. NDA Govt and all political parties must come together and reach a solution to end this bloodshed, says Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti on Pulwama terror attack. Watch full video to know more.