Minister of State Finance Pankaj Chaudhary says, 'Budget has been made keeping in mind all sections'

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget at 11 am. Before the presentation of the budget for the year 2023, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary made a big statement. Pankaj Chowdhary said that 'this year's budget has been made keeping in mind all sections of the society'. Know what Minister of State for Finance said in this report.