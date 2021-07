Mission 2024: Mamata Banerjee to meet Sonia Gandhi today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on a Delhi tour where she met PM Modi yesterday. Today Mamata Banerjee is to meet Sonia Gandhi, while it is possible that she can also meet Sharad Pawar and Arvind Kejriwal. These meetings of Mamata with the leaders of opposition parties are being linked to the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024.