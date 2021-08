Mizoram Governor meets PM Modi regarding border dispute with Assam

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has reached Delhi to meet Prime Minister Modi amid the ongoing tension on the Assam-Mizoram border. In this meeting, the Governor of Mizoram briefed Prime Minister Modi about the current situation on the border between the two states. Seven policemen were killed in Assam in unprecedented clashes a week ago.