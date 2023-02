videoDetails

Modi In Karnataka: PM Modi To Inaugurate India Energy Week 2023 In Bengaluru

| Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on Karnataka visit today. During this, PM will inaugurate India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru. Apart from this, he will also inaugurate the biggest helicopter factory of HAL. Know in detail in this report what will be the program of PM today.