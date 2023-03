videoDetails

Modi Surname Case: Rahul Gandhi sentenced to two years in defamation case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

Surat court pronounced its verdict on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 defamation case. Rahul has been sentenced to 2 years in the Modi surname case. Now he has also got bail in this case. But the question is arising that will Rahul's membership be eclipsed by all this?