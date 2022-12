videoDetails

Money Laundering Case: Another letter from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, puts allegations against Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain

| Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

Another letter of Money Laundering Case Accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar has come to fore. In the letter, he made serious allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain.