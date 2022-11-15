NewsVideos

Money Laundering case: Delhi court grants bail to Jacqueline Fernandez

|Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 04:28 PM IST
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been granted bail by the Patiala House Court. Her regular bail application in the money laundering case has been accepted by the Delhi court.

All Videos

Zee People: Meet Naresh, UPSC aspirant who has dedicated his life to teach kids for free
Zee People: Meet Naresh, UPSC aspirant who has dedicated his life to teach kids for free
Badhir News: PM Modi addresses Indian community at G20 summit
6:3
Badhir News: PM Modi addresses Indian community at G20 summit
CM Shivraj's big announcement, liquor shop will not open without permission of Gram Sabha
16:2
CM Shivraj's big announcement, liquor shop will not open without permission of Gram Sabha
Delhi Murder Case: Some more pieces of Shraddha's body recovered from Mehrauli forest
4:17
Delhi Murder Case: Some more pieces of Shraddha's body recovered from Mehrauli forest
Desh Superfast: G20 Summit - Big disclosure of Shraddha's friend
14:9
Desh Superfast: G20 Summit - Big disclosure of Shraddha's friend

Trending Videos

Zee People: Meet Naresh, UPSC aspirant who has dedicated his life to teach kids for free
6:3
Badhir News: PM Modi addresses Indian community at G20 summit
16:2
CM Shivraj's big announcement, liquor shop will not open without permission of Gram Sabha
4:17
Delhi Murder Case: Some more pieces of Shraddha's body recovered from Mehrauli forest
14:9
Desh Superfast: G20 Summit - Big disclosure of Shraddha's friend
Delhi Patiala House court,Patiala House court,jacqueline fernandez money laundering case,Jacqueline Fernandez extortion case,jacqueline fernandez case,money laundering case,jacqueline in money laundering case,jacqueline fernandez ed case,jacqueline fernandez in money laundering case,jacqueline fernandez in court,Jacqueline Fernandez,money laundering,jacqueline gets bail,jacqueline fernandez sukesh chandrasekhar,actor jacqueline fernandez,jacqueline gets bail,