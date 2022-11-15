हिन्दी
News
Videos
Money Laundering case: Delhi court grants bail to Jacqueline Fernandez
|
Updated:
Nov 15, 2022, 04:28 PM IST
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been granted bail by the Patiala House Court. Her regular bail application in the money laundering case has been accepted by the Delhi court.
