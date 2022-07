Monsoon 2022: Heavy rain alert for next 5 days in Uttarakhand

Heavy rain alert has been issued in Uttarakhand. All schools in Jodhpur district will remain closed today amid heavy rains. Pictures of the damage caused by rain are coming from many places.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

