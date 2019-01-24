हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: 9 terrorists killed in Budgam and Shopian in J&K

For 3 days the encounter took place in 3 different places and 9 terrorists have been killed.

Jan 24, 2019, 08:22 AM IST
