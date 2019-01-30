हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Amit Shah to Hold booth-level meetings in Lucknow, Kanpur

BJP President Amit Shah will be in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday to hold booth-level meetings in Lucknow and Kanpur. Watch this video to know more.

Jan 30, 2019, 08:26 AM IST
