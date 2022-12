videoDetails

Morning Special: Delhi witness more cold than Dharamshala and Nainital this Year

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 09:20 AM IST

Due to the cold wave in North India, severe cold is being seen in Delhi-NCR. Minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 4 degrees. This year Delhi is witnessing more cold than Dharamshala and Nainital.