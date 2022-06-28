NewsVideos

MP Arjun Meena holds Gehlot Government responsible for Kanhaiya Lal Udaipur massacre

A shocking case has come to light from Udaipur, Rajasthan. Here a tailor who supported Nupur Sharma has been murdered. The killers barged into his shop and brutally slit the tailor's throat. On the massacre, MP Arjun Meena has targeted the Gehlot government.

|Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
