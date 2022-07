MP Navneet Rana has received threats for speaking in the Umesh Kolhe murder case

MP Navneet Rana has received threats for speaking in the Umesh Kolhe murder case. It is being told that in this connection, a recce of Ravi Rana's house was also done.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 02:55 PM IST

MP Navneet Rana has received threats for speaking in the Umesh Kolhe murder case. It is being told that in this connection, a recce of Ravi Rana's house was also done.