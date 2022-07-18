NewsVideos

MP Simranjit Singh Mann's controversial statement on Bhagat Singh

Where crores of people of the country consider Bhagat Singh as their ideal, there are some people who sees their hero in Bhindranwale. Punjab's Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann has called Bhagat Singh a terrorist and Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as his hero.

Jul 18, 2022
