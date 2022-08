MPs of opposition parties did not participate in tricolor yatra

The tricolor yatra was taken out by the central government in Delhi. But apart from BJP's allies, MPs of opposition parties did not participate in this yatra. On which BJP has raised questions on the opposition.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 06:16 PM IST

The tricolor yatra was taken out by the central government in Delhi. But apart from BJP's allies, MPs of opposition parties did not participate in this yatra. On which BJP has raised questions on the opposition.