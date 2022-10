Mulayam Singh Yadav's health deteriorated, admitted to Medanta Hospital

| Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 05:37 PM IST

The health of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has deteriorated. He has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. It is being told that he is admitted in the ICU of Medanta Hospital. He has been ill for a long time.