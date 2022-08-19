Mumbai News : Gitanjali building collapsed in Mumbai

A four storeyed building named Geetanjali has collapsed in Boriwali West, Mumbai. The Fire brigade has reached on the spot and has started rescue operation. Search operation is also underway to check if anyone is trapped beneath the debris.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

A four storeyed building named Geetanjali has collapsed in Boriwali West, Mumbai. The Fire brigade has reached on the spot and has started rescue operation. Search operation is also underway to check if anyone is trapped beneath the debris.