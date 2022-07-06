NewsVideos

Mumbai waterlogging nightmare returns with heavy rain

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain today in many districts of Maharashtra including Mumbai. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding this. Waterlogging in many places due to torrential rains again in Mumbai today.

|Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:18 PM IST
According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain today in many districts of Maharashtra including Mumbai. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding this. Waterlogging in many places due to torrential rains again in Mumbai today.

All Videos

Headline: Another provocative video viral in Ajmer
1:31
Headline: Another provocative video viral in Ajmer
Anjuman Committee secretary gave provocative statement in Ajmer, video goes viral
8:42
Anjuman Committee secretary gave provocative statement in Ajmer, video goes viral
Recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in Pali, tight security arrangements
3:43
Recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in Pali, tight security arrangements
Headline: Cloud bursts in Himachal's Manikaran, havoc among people
1:30
Headline: Cloud bursts in Himachal's Manikaran, havoc among people
Is the Eiffel Tower riddled with rust? Can a cosmetic 60-million-euro paint job save it?
Is the Eiffel Tower riddled with rust? Can a cosmetic 60-million-euro paint job save it?

Trending Videos

1:31
Headline: Another provocative video viral in Ajmer
8:42
Anjuman Committee secretary gave provocative statement in Ajmer, video goes viral
3:43
Recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in Pali, tight security arrangements
1:30
Headline: Cloud bursts in Himachal's Manikaran, havoc among people
Is the Eiffel Tower riddled with rust? Can a cosmetic 60-million-euro paint job save it?
Mumbai Rains,Mumbai,Heavy rain in mumbai,Heavy rains in Mumbai,Rains In Mumbai,Mumbai rain,Mumbai news,Mumbai heavy rains,Mumbai Weather,Rain in Mumbai,mumbai rain news,mumbai rains today,Mumbai monsoon,mumbai heavy rain,Heavy rainfall,Heavy rains,heavy rainfall in mumbai,Mumbai rains update,waterlogging in mumbai,heavy rain mumbai,Mumbai rains live,heavy rainfall hits mumbai,Monsoon in Mumbai,heavy rains Mumbai,Weather in Mumbai,