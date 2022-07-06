Mumbai waterlogging nightmare returns with heavy rain

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain today in many districts of Maharashtra including Mumbai. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding this. Waterlogging in many places due to torrential rains again in Mumbai today.

Jul 06, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

