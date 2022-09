Muslim youth posing as Hindu vandalise Hanuman idol in Lucknow

Lord Hanuman's idol was vandalized in Lucknow, after which an attempt was made to spoil the atmosphere. The accused Taufeeq has been arrested by the police

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 05:44 PM IST

Lord Hanuman's idol was vandalized in Lucknow, after which an attempt was made to spoil the atmosphere. The accused Taufeeq has been arrested by the police