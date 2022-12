videoDetails

Namaste India: 27 dead after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar

| Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

Yesterday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his temper in the Bihar Assembly. Let us tell you that 27 people have died due to drinking spurious liquor in Chhapra district of Bihar. In fact, the opposition surrounded CM Nitish Kumar on this issue during the winter session.