Namaste India: 40 bodies found in truck in Texas

The bodies of 40 people have been recovered from inside the truck in St. Antonia, Texas, the police are present on the spot, this incident has shocked everyone.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

