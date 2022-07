Namaste India: 95% of Shivling melted in Amarnath

Before the end of the Amarnath Yatra, the Shivling in the cave completely melted. Rising temperature and cloudburst are being said to be the reason behind this. So far 2 lakh devotees have visited the Shivling.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

