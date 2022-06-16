Namaste India : Big disclosure on the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, accused of Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, is in 7-day custody of Punjab Police. The Punjab Police interrogated the gangster for 5 hours 37 minutes. During interrogation, 34 questions were asked to him, but Bishnoi gave only roundabout answers to all the questions
