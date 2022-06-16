NewsVideos

Namaste India : Big disclosure on the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, accused of Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, is in 7-day custody of Punjab Police. The Punjab Police interrogated the gangster for 5 hours 37 minutes. During interrogation, 34 questions were asked to him, but Bishnoi gave only roundabout answers to all the questions

|Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 10:38 AM IST
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, accused of Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, is in 7-day custody of Punjab Police. The Punjab Police interrogated the gangster for 5 hours 37 minutes. During interrogation, 34 questions were asked to him, but Bishnoi gave only roundabout answers to all the questions

All Videos

What did the ED find in the interrogation of Rahul Gandhi so far?
6:54
What did the ED find in the interrogation of Rahul Gandhi so far?
SC hearing against bulldozer action in UP
4:41
SC hearing against bulldozer action in UP
Khabren Khatakhat: ED summons Rahul Gandhi again on Friday
1:16
Khabren Khatakhat: ED summons Rahul Gandhi again on Friday
Videsh Superfast: UAE bans export of Indian wheat
1:47
Videsh Superfast: UAE bans export of Indian wheat
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
14:56
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru

Trending Videos

6:54
What did the ED find in the interrogation of Rahul Gandhi so far?
4:41
SC hearing against bulldozer action in UP
1:16
Khabren Khatakhat: ED summons Rahul Gandhi again on Friday
1:47
Videsh Superfast: UAE bans export of Indian wheat
14:56
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
Lawrence Bishnoi,Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi,lawrence bishnoi sidhu moose wala murder,lawerence bishnoi,Sidhu Moose Wala,sidhu moose wala news,sidhu moose wala updates,Sidhu Moose Wala murder,Sidhu Moosewala,sidhu moose wala death news,sidhu moose wala shot,Sidhu Moose Wala murder case,sidhu moose wala murder news,sidhu moose wala latest news,sidhu moosewala murder big news,sidhu moose wala lawrence bishnoi,Sidhu Moosewala news,