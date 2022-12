videoDetails

Namaste India: Commissioner Laxmi Singh takes a strict action against station incharge over a phonecall

| Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

Gautam Buddha Nagar's Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has taken a major action against station in-charge in robbery and misbehavior case with a female police employee. Laxmi did the entire action of suspension over the phone itself.