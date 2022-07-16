Namaste India: Controversy over Yashwant Sinha's old statement

There is a statement of Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in which he had described SP Patron and former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav as an agent of ISI. After becoming fiercely viral on social media, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has also targeted Akhilesh Yadav while sharing the content of the news.

| Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

