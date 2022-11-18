हिन्दी
Videos
Namaste India: Dhami government will withdraw the Trivendra Rawat case
|
Updated:
Nov 18, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
The Dhami government will withdraw its appeal from the Supreme Court in the CBI investigation case against Trivendra Singh Rawat in Uttarakhand. Watch this video to know more
