हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Namaste India: Diwali is celebrated differently in this village of Gujarat
|
Updated:
Oct 25, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
Diwali is celebrated differently in these villages of Gujarat. Crackers are thrown at each other in the name of tradition.
×
All Videos
9:24
Delhi Air Pollution: AQI 300 reached many places in Delhi
9:43
Surya Grahan 2022: Indian cities to witness partial solar eclipse today
4:57
Britain Prime Minister: Rishi Sunak be the new PM of Britain
2:55
Bengal Cyclone: Increasing threat of cyclonic storm 'Sitrang'
4:14
Namaste India: Attack on survey of madrasas - counterattack
Trending Videos
9:24
Delhi Air Pollution: AQI 300 reached many places in Delhi
9:43
Surya Grahan 2022: Indian cities to witness partial solar eclipse today
4:57
Britain Prime Minister: Rishi Sunak be the new PM of Britain
2:55
Bengal Cyclone: Increasing threat of cyclonic storm 'Sitrang'
4:14
Namaste India: Attack on survey of madrasas - counterattack
Gujarat News,gujarati news,Amreli,gujarat news online,tv9 gujarati live,gujarati news channel live,tv9 gujarat,Diwali,gujarati news live,gujarati news tv9 live,gujarati news today,latest news of gujarat,gujarati news live tv,gujarati breaking news,Gujarat Election,news from gujarat,vtv gujarati news channel,Gujarat,amreli gujarat,diwali in amreli,news of gujarat,amreli diwali,Crackers on Diwali,