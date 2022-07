Namaste India: Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha, who will prevail over whom?

Voting for Presidential Election 2022 will start from 10 am today (Monday) till 5 pm. NDA's candidate Draupadi Murmu is being challenged by the joint candidate of the opposition Yashwant Sinha.

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

