Namaste India: Fire disrupts life in Italy

A fire broke out in a park in northern Rome, Italy. The fire was so fierce that the surrounding society was evacuated. A fire extinguishing operation was also conducted by helicopter at the site

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

