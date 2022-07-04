Namaste India: Hearing in Gyanvapi case today

Hearing on the petition of Muslim side in Gyanvapi case will start in Varanasi court today. Court proceedings will begin at 2 pm. District Judge A.K. Vishesh will hear the matter. Whether the case of Gyanvapi is worth running or not, this issue will be heard. In the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case, Hindu and Muslim sides will put forward their own arguments.

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

Hearing on the petition of Muslim side in Gyanvapi case will start in Varanasi court today. Court proceedings will begin at 2 pm. District Judge A.K. Vishesh will hear the matter. Whether the case of Gyanvapi is worth running or not, this issue will be heard. In the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case, Hindu and Muslim sides will put forward their own arguments.