videoDetails

Man tries to shoot Sukhbir Badal at Amritsar's Golden Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at at the gate of Golden Temple in Amritsar... Sukhbir, who was doing sevadari, was shot at from close range... He escaped the attack narrowly... Former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has been attacked. However, according to the information, he has escaped narrowly.