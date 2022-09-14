Namaste India: Hinduism teaches 'om shanti', BJP creating 'ashanti' - Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again attacked the BJP, saying that the BJP is allegedly creating 'ashanti' in the country, while the first word taught in Hinduism is 'Om Shanti'. BJP has also retaliated on Rahul's statement.

Sep 14, 2022

