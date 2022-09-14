NewsVideos

Namaste India: Hinduism teaches 'om shanti', BJP creating 'ashanti' - Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again attacked the BJP, saying that the BJP is allegedly creating 'ashanti' in the country, while the first word taught in Hinduism is 'Om Shanti'. BJP has also retaliated on Rahul's statement.

Sep 14, 2022
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again attacked the BJP, saying that the BJP is allegedly creating 'ashanti' in the country, while the first word taught in Hinduism is 'Om Shanti'. BJP has also retaliated on Rahul's statement.

SCO Summit 2022 : Watch Brahm Prakash Dubey's special report from Samarkand
2:11
SCO Summit 2022 : Watch Brahm Prakash Dubey's special report from Samarkand
Namaste India : Muslim youth received threats for wishing Ganesh Chaturthi
2:22
Namaste India : Muslim youth received threats for wishing Ganesh Chaturthi
CM Ashok Gehlot's advisor Babulal Nagar threatened the public from the stage
2:49
CM Ashok Gehlot's advisor Babulal Nagar threatened the public from the stage
AAP alleges ‘Operation Lotus’ in Punjab to topple Bhagwant Mann Govt
2:50
AAP alleges ‘Operation Lotus’ in Punjab to topple Bhagwant Mann Govt
Namaste India : Congress leader Tauseef gave controversial statement on Indian cricket team
4:4
Namaste India : Congress leader Tauseef gave controversial statement on Indian cricket team

