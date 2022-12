videoDetails

Namaste India: IAF ready to keep an eye on China's moves

| Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

After running away from land and sky, now China has also run away from the sea. Monitoring on LAC is being kept not only from the ground but also from the sky. According to the Indian Air Force, China had tried to infiltrate from the sky as well, but the Air Force sensed its intentions and China had to run away.