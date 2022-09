Namaste India: Ideology of BJP and RSS is destroying the country - Rahul Gandhi

Today is the eighth day of the India Jodo Yatra and this journey has reached Kollam. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has again targeted BJP and RSS, saying that their ideology is destroying the country.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

