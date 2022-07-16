NewsVideos

Namaste India: Increased trouble for school children in Chamoli

Increased trouble of school children in Chamoli. The difficulties of the people increased after the bridge was swept away due to rain. In the video it will be seen how the school children are climbing the hill where the river is in spate below.

|Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
Increased trouble of school children in Chamoli. The difficulties of the people increased after the bridge was swept away due to rain. In the video it will be seen how the school children are climbing the hill where the river is in spate below.

All Videos

Patna Terror Module Case: Big planning for Jihad in 2023
3:9
Patna Terror Module Case: Big planning for Jihad in 2023
Namaste India: Congress gave Rs 30 lakh to Tista - SIT
4:7
Namaste India: Congress gave Rs 30 lakh to Tista - SIT
Bundelkhand Expressway: Akhilesh Yadav taunt on the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway
4:12
Bundelkhand Expressway: Akhilesh Yadav taunt on the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway
Firing in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
2:7
Firing in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Namaste India: Siddaramaiah arrived to pay compensation to the injured in Hinsa, then the woman threw 2 lakh rupees
1:36
Namaste India: Siddaramaiah arrived to pay compensation to the injured in Hinsa, then the woman threw 2 lakh rupees

Trending Videos

3:9
Patna Terror Module Case: Big planning for Jihad in 2023
4:7
Namaste India: Congress gave Rs 30 lakh to Tista - SIT
4:12
Bundelkhand Expressway: Akhilesh Yadav taunt on the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway
2:7
Firing in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
1:36
Namaste India: Siddaramaiah arrived to pay compensation to the injured in Hinsa, then the woman threw 2 lakh rupees
Chamoli,chamoli dam,Chamoli Glacier,boiling water uttarakhand chamoli,chamoli news,chamoli uttarakhand,chamoli landslide news,#chamoli,chamoli latest news,Water boiling,chamoli river news,chamoli flood,chamoli video,clean water,ronthi river chamoli,tapovan chamoli,chamoli dam news,chamoli glacier video,glacier burst chamoli,chamoli m glacier tuta,chamoli dam video,uttarakhand chamoli disaster,chamoli news today,chamoli landslide,