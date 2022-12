videoDetails

Namaste India: International Cyber ​​Fraud Syndicate busts, more than 20 thousand people came under trap

| Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

IFSO Unit of Delhi Police Special Cell, FBI of America and Law Enforcement Agency of Canada have together exposed an International Cyber ​​Fraud Syndicate. In the name of Tech Sport, people from foreign countries were made victims of cyber fraud. Till now more than 20 thousand people became victim under this.