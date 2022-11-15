NewsVideos

Namaste India: 'Kashmir was saved because of Pandit Nehru' - Mehbooba Mufti

|Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Mehbooba Mufti attacked the BJP along with the Congress on Pandit Nehru's birthday yesterday. Mehbooba Mufti said that Kashmir was saved because of Pandit Nehru.

All Videos

