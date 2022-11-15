हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Namaste India: 'Kashmir was saved because of Pandit Nehru' - Mehbooba Mufti
|
Updated:
Nov 15, 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Mehbooba Mufti attacked the BJP along with the Congress on Pandit Nehru's birthday yesterday. Mehbooba Mufti said that Kashmir was saved because of Pandit Nehru.
×
All Videos
3:36
Ghaziabad: Woman kills husband with help of boyfriend
2:2
Zee Top 10: PM Modi's meeting with leaders of 7 countries possible
52:33
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP alleges Owaisi on the path of Jinnah!
20:41
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
44:12
Baat Pate Ki: Mukesh Ambani might buy Liverpool Football Club
Trending Videos
3:36
Ghaziabad: Woman kills husband with help of boyfriend
2:2
Zee Top 10: PM Modi's meeting with leaders of 7 countries possible
52:33
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP alleges Owaisi on the path of Jinnah!
20:41
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
44:12
Baat Pate Ki: Mukesh Ambani might buy Liverpool Football Club
Mehbooba Mufti,mehbooba mufti news,BJP,mehbooba mufti on 370,mehbooba mufti latest news,mehbooba mufti on kashmir,PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti,mehbooba mufti on taliban,mehbooba mufti on rishi sunak,mehbooba mufti on article 370,mehbooba mufti speech,mehbooba mufti on bjp,syed mehbooba mufti,mehbooba mufti news today,mehbooba mufti latest,mehbooba mufti pakistan,mehbooba mufti statement,Mehbooba Mufti BJP,mehbooba mufti jammu kashmir,bjp vs mehbooba mufti,